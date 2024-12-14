Left Menu

Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Decree

South Korean lawmakers are preparing to vote on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This move follows Yoon's controversial martial law decree. The opposition parties, controlling the National Assembly, need more votes for impeachment. Yoon's decisions have sparked widespread public protests and political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:26 IST
Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Decree
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic political showdown, South Korean lawmakers are poised to cast their votes on an opposition-led impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. This comes merely two days after Yoon staunchly defended his martial law decree, despite facing strong public backlash and plummeting approval ratings.

Last week's impeachment attempt was largely symbolic as ruling party members boycotted the floor vote, allowing Yoon to survive. However, opposition parties control 192 seats in the 300-member parliament, drawing them close to the two-thirds majority required to pass the motion.

Protests have erupted across the capital, Seoul, with tens of thousands urging Yoon's removal, while his supporters claim the impeachment attempt is based on "unconstitutional" grounds. As legal investigations loom over Yoon and his associates, the nation waits to see if South Korea will enter an unprecedented political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024