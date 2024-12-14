Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Decree

In a dramatic political showdown, South Korean lawmakers are poised to cast their votes on an opposition-led impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. This comes merely two days after Yoon staunchly defended his martial law decree, despite facing strong public backlash and plummeting approval ratings.

Last week's impeachment attempt was largely symbolic as ruling party members boycotted the floor vote, allowing Yoon to survive. However, opposition parties control 192 seats in the 300-member parliament, drawing them close to the two-thirds majority required to pass the motion.

Protests have erupted across the capital, Seoul, with tens of thousands urging Yoon's removal, while his supporters claim the impeachment attempt is based on "unconstitutional" grounds. As legal investigations loom over Yoon and his associates, the nation waits to see if South Korea will enter an unprecedented political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)