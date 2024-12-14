Left Menu

Rijiju's Fiery Accusations: Congress Under Fire in Constitution Debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress for allegedly altering the Constitution's core. During the Lok Sabha debate on its 75th anniversary, Rijiju defended India's protection of minorities and questioned the denial of Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar. The debate featured intense exchanges from various politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:59 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo courtesy: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Lok Sabha, accusing the party of undermining the Indian Constitution by altering its essence. This criticism came amid a discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

In a fiery speech, Rijiju countered opposition claims that minorities in India are at risk, asserting that India remains a beacon of refuge. He highlighted the plight of minorities in neighboring countries and pointed to India's role as a refuge, challenging the opposition's narrative.

Rijiju also grilled Congress on its historical reluctance to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, questioning the party's motives. The debate witnessed animated speeches, including those from Defence Minister Singh and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during the Parliament's winter session.

