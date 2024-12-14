Left Menu

Impeachment Shakes South Korea: Yoon Suspended

South Korea's opposition-led parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, suspending his official duties after his attempt to impose martial law. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's fate within six months. A snap election will occur if he is removed.

14-12-2024
South Korea's political landscape was rocked on Saturday following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the opposition-led parliament. The decision came after Yoon's controversial attempt to impose martial law the previous week, a move that sparked widespread criticism and his eventual apology.

With Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepping in as acting president, Yoon becomes the country's second consecutive conservative leader to be impeached, following Park Geun-hye's removal in 2017. The motion saw support from 204 lawmakers, including some members from Yoon's own People Power Party.

The Constitutional Court is set to decide within six months if Yoon will be permanently removed from office, which would trigger a snap election. The unfolding events have highlighted the deepening political divide and volatility in South Korea's governance.

