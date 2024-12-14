Congress Gathers in Nagpur Amid Maharashtra Election Setback
The All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in-charge has organized a meeting in Nagpur for newly-elected MLAs, MLCs, and election candidates. The focus will be on addressing the Congress' poor performance in recent state assembly elections. The party won only 16 out of 101 contested seats.
The All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, has organized a significant meeting in Nagpur, bringing together newly-elected MLAs, MLCs, and assembly poll candidates on December 17.
Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the legislature party meeting will be followed by an interaction session with candidates at 1 p.m., according to a party statement. The discussions will center around the Congress' recent electoral failure in the state.
In a dismal performance, the Congress managed to secure only 16 of the 101 contested seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, despite having won 13 Lok Sabha seats earlier. In a related development, Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole has requested to step down from his position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
