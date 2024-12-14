Congress Gathers in Nagpur Amid Maharashtra Election Setback

The All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, has organized a significant meeting in Nagpur, bringing together newly-elected MLAs, MLCs, and assembly poll candidates on December 17.

Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the legislature party meeting will be followed by an interaction session with candidates at 1 p.m., according to a party statement. The discussions will center around the Congress' recent electoral failure in the state.

In a dismal performance, the Congress managed to secure only 16 of the 101 contested seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, despite having won 13 Lok Sabha seats earlier. In a related development, Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole has requested to step down from his position.

(With inputs from agencies.)