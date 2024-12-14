Impeached South Korean President Vows Resilience

In a crucial turn of events, South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has pledged resilience and commitment to his country's service.

Amidst mounting political pressure following the parliament's decision to impeach him, Yoon addressed the nation through televised remarks, firmly stating, "I will not give up."

Amidst his pledge, Yoon expressed concern and frustration, noting the potential loss of previous efforts, yet affirmed he would continue to work tirelessly for South Korea's welfare.

