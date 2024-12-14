Left Menu

Impeached South Korean President Vows Resilience

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, recently impeached by parliament, has vowed to continue his efforts for the country until the very end. Despite expressing frustration over the situation, he remains committed to serving his nation as he addresses the public through televised remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:00 IST
In a crucial turn of events, South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has pledged resilience and commitment to his country's service.

Amidst mounting political pressure following the parliament's decision to impeach him, Yoon addressed the nation through televised remarks, firmly stating, "I will not give up."

Amidst his pledge, Yoon expressed concern and frustration, noting the potential loss of previous efforts, yet affirmed he would continue to work tirelessly for South Korea's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

