Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Savarkar's Constitutional Remarks

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP by referencing V D Savarkar's view that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution. During a debate, Gandhi highlighted the ideological clash over the Constitution between Savarkar and its modern defenders. He also touched on issues concerning farmers and caste-based reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made headlines on Saturday by targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its stance on the Indian Constitution. Citing V D Savarkar's controversial remarks, Gandhi accused the ruling party of both defending and ridiculing Savarkar simultaneously.

Speaking during a debate to commemorate 75 years since the Constitution's adoption, Gandhi highlighted an ideological contradiction within the BJP. He noted that Savarkar, an RSS and BJP ideologue, openly preferred the ancient Hindu text 'Manusmriti' over the Indian Constitution. Gandhi questioned if the BJP truly stands by Savarkar's words while claiming to protect the Constitution.

Gandhi further criticized the government for its treatment of farmers and small businesses and advocated for a caste census and the removal of the 50% cap on reservations. He drew parallels to the mythological story of Eklavya, suggesting that the government was metaphorically severing the 'thumb' of these groups by neglecting their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

