Georgia's Political Shift: Kavelashvili's Election Fuels Protests

Mikheil Kavelashvili, an outspoken critic of the West, was elected as Georgia's new president, succeeding a pro-EU leader amidst public outcry against halting EU accession talks. His presidency, endorsed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, intensifies Georgia's political divide and strains international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:46 IST
In a significant political shift, Georgian lawmakers have elected Mikheil Kavelashvili, a noted critic of the West, as the country's president. The appointment comes amid widespread public unrest over the suspension of Georgia's European Union accession talks, a long-standing national objective enshrined in the constitution.

Kavelashvili, a former soccer star, has frequently voiced anti-Western sentiments, claiming Western intelligence seeks to embroil Georgia in conflict with Russia. His selection has ignited large-scale protests, with citizens denouncing the move as a betrayal of their pro-Western aspirations.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, facing allegations of fraud from opposition parties, props the decision while ties with Russia strengthen, drawing concern from Western nations. This development marks a pivotal moment in Georgia's foreign policy and domestic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

