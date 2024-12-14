India's Democratic Journey: A 75-Year Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's path since the 1949 Constitution adoption, describing it as extraordinary and a testament to its ancient democratic roots.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi remarked on India's status as both a large democracy and the mother of democracy during a debate on 75 years of the Constitution.

Highlighting India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047, Modi stressed the importance of unity, giving tribute to the Constitution's creators and celebrating women's advances in political representation.

