India's Democratic Journey: A 75-Year Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's progress since adopting its Constitution in 1949, highlighting the country's ancient democratic roots and aspirations for development by 2047. He emphasized unity and lauded constitutional architects and citizens for supporting democratic ideals, including women's voting rights and political representation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's path since the 1949 Constitution adoption, describing it as extraordinary and a testament to its ancient democratic roots.
While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi remarked on India's status as both a large democracy and the mother of democracy during a debate on 75 years of the Constitution.
Highlighting India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047, Modi stressed the importance of unity, giving tribute to the Constitution's creators and celebrating women's advances in political representation.
