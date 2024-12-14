Left Menu

Nana Patole Refutes Resignation Rumors Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole denied reports of his resignation amid claims of his desire to be relieved of his post. Patole emphasized that it is an internal party matter. He condemned the vandalism of a Constitution replica in Parbhani that led to violence, calling for action against officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:54 IST
Nana Patole Refutes Resignation Rumors Amid Political Tensions
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst swirling speculation, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has firmly denied submitting his resignation, dismissing rumors as unfounded. Recent reports suggested that Patole had expressed a desire to step down in a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, following the party's defeat in the assembly elections.

Clarifying his stance, Patole emphasized that his tenure as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief had extended beyond the usual three years, stating that it's an internal party issue best handled without public scrutiny. He reiterated his belief that organizational opportunities should be available to all.

In other developments, Patole condemned the vandalism of a Constitution replica in Parbhani and criticized the violent response to protests. He demanded accountability from local authorities, calling for action against the use of force by the police. The matter is expected to be addressed in the upcoming winter session of the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024