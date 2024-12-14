Nana Patole Refutes Resignation Rumors Amid Political Tensions

Amidst swirling speculation, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has firmly denied submitting his resignation, dismissing rumors as unfounded. Recent reports suggested that Patole had expressed a desire to step down in a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, following the party's defeat in the assembly elections.

Clarifying his stance, Patole emphasized that his tenure as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief had extended beyond the usual three years, stating that it's an internal party issue best handled without public scrutiny. He reiterated his belief that organizational opportunities should be available to all.

In other developments, Patole condemned the vandalism of a Constitution replica in Parbhani and criticized the violent response to protests. He demanded accountability from local authorities, calling for action against the use of force by the police. The matter is expected to be addressed in the upcoming winter session of the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)