Constitutional Failures: Voices from India's Opposition

At a recent debate marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution, opposition leaders criticized the ruling BJP for what they call systematic undermining of the Constitution. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy cited the Babri Mosque demolition and Gujarat riots as significant failures.

MPs further accused the government of damaging India's federal structure. Concerns were voiced about economic disparities, with Kumari Selja emphasizing the effect on employment opportunities and calling for a caste census.

The discussion highlighted fears over communalism, with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi lamenting the state of minority rights and arguing that fundamental constitutional principles are being compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)