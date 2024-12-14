Shifting Focus: From Historical Blame to Future Planning

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), emphasized the need for a future-focused political conversation rather than scapegoating historical figures. He urged the Congress and BJP to cease exploiting Jawaharlal Nehru and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for political gains.

In response to comments made by Rahul Gandhi, Thackeray remarked that discussions about the Indian Constitution should concentrate on the country's future rather than dwelling on past criticisms. The Sena (UBT) leader echoed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's sentiments that national parties should not rely on historical references for current political narratives.

Thackeray highlighted the urgency of addressing contemporary issues such as employment and inflation. Accentuating the importance of proactive strategies over retrospective blame, he noted that sectors like jobs and youth development demand immediate solutions.

