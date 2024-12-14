Emergency: The Darkest Chapter in India's Constitutional Journey
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the Emergency as the darkest period in India's constitutional history, imposed to protect power. PM Modi criticized Congress for undermining democracy, detailing how the Constitution was repeatedly violated. Union Ministers echoed his sentiments, accusing Congress of disrespecting constitutional ideals.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday denounced the Emergency imposed in 1975, calling it the "darkest chapter" in India's constitutional history. He asserted the Emergency was enforced to safeguard political power, stripping away citizens' rights and undermining the democratic framework.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a robust critique during the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India' discussion in Lok Sabha, accused the Congress party of grave constitutional violations. Modi highlighted the 1975 Emergency by Indira Gandhi's government as a significant transgression, stating that it weakened democratic systems and oppressed citizens' rights.
Further echoing Modi's sentiments, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan and Giriraj Singh accused Congress of repeatedly tarnishing the Constitution. Singh pointed out the Congress's role in stalling the Uniform Civil Code, promising BJP-led reform. This two-day debate marked a reflective examination of India's constitutional evolution, underscoring persistent political frictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
