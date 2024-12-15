Left Menu

Constitutional Debate Amidst Political Tensions in Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress seeks a debate on the Constitution if disruptions by the BJP cease. The Rajya Sabha plans to discuss constitutional matters amidst opposition's no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC desires to address public issues and highlight constitutional values like equality and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:04 IST
Constitutional Debate Amidst Political Tensions in Rajya Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress, led by Derek O'Brien, pushes for a robust debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, contingent on the BJP halting disruptions. The party aims to address pivotal public issues if the parliamentary proceedings remain uninterrupted.

The opposition's demand for the debate comes amidst increasing political tensions, highlighted by the proposed no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC, with a focus on diversity, intends to showcase constitutional tenets such as equality, justice, and democracy.

Recent sessions have been marked by disruptions over various issues, including the Adani controversy and Soros backlash, leading to multiple adjournments. The debate is slated for December 16 and 17, with Prime Minister Modi expected to respond, continuing the charged discussions that began in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024