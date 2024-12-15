Constitutional Debate Amidst Political Tensions in Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress, led by Derek O'Brien, pushes for a robust debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, contingent on the BJP halting disruptions. The party aims to address pivotal public issues if the parliamentary proceedings remain uninterrupted.

The opposition's demand for the debate comes amidst increasing political tensions, highlighted by the proposed no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC, with a focus on diversity, intends to showcase constitutional tenets such as equality, justice, and democracy.

Recent sessions have been marked by disruptions over various issues, including the Adani controversy and Soros backlash, leading to multiple adjournments. The debate is slated for December 16 and 17, with Prime Minister Modi expected to respond, continuing the charged discussions that began in the Lok Sabha.

