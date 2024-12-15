Left Menu

Congress Confronts BRS on Telangana Governance Allegations

The Telangana Congress, led by state president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, challenges BRS and its leader K Chandrasekhar Rao on misinformation against Congress governance. In an open letter during Congress's governance anniversary, Goud highlights Congress's achievements and calls for Rao's constructive participation in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:07 IST
  • India

The Telangana Congress's state president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of disseminating false information about the Congress-led state government. In a recent open letter addressed to BRS leader and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Goud called for constructive dialogue from Rao in the Assembly.

This correspondence marks the first-year anniversary of Congress governance in Telangana. Goud strongly countered unfounded allegations made by BRS leaders, emphasizing the achievements of the Congress administration, including farm loan waivers, job creation, and women welfare schemes.

Goud further criticized the previous BRS government and called on Rao to actively fulfill his role as Leader of the Opposition. He cautioned against KCR's continued detachment and underlined the significant strides made under Congress, urging the public to see past BRS's propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

