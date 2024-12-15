Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Criticizes CM Yogi's Controversial Speech at WHEF

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for making divisive statements, blaming his lack of constructive policies. CM Yogi's controversial comparison of Ram Mandir workers to Taj Mahal laborers sparked political backlash. MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq accused CM Yogi of diverting attention from unemployment and inflation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:14 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Awadhesh Prasad has taken aim at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of issuing inflammatory comments due to a lack of constructive governance. Prasad told ANI that the Chief Minister is neglecting critical issues such as farmers' access to manure and rising unemployment while inflaming communal tensions.

The controversy unfolded following CM Yogi's address at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) annual conference in Mumbai on December 14. During the speech, CM Yogi drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of honoring workers constructing the Ram Mandir and the historical treatment of laborers who built the Taj Mahal. UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has supported CM Yogi's remarks, highlighting past injustices faced by artisans.

In reaction, SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq condemned CM Yogi's rhetoric as a distraction from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. Barq voiced confidence that the public desires development, predicting that the Samajwadi Party will reclaim governance in Uttar Pradesh as citizens seek more proactive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

