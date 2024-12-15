Kejriwal vs. The Rest: AAP's Bold Election Strategy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its final list of nominees for the impending Delhi Assembly elections, spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal who is set to contest from the New Delhi seat.

AAP's contenders include Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, along with several key ministers vying to retain their constituencies. The BJP, yet to disclose its candidates, faces criticism from Kejriwal for lacking a chief ministerial candidate.

This election is seen as a pivotal challenge for AAP's governance, with Congress fielding strong candidates and the BJP reportedly considering Parvesh Verma to rival Kejriwal, reflecting the intense political landscape in Delhi.

