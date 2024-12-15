Left Menu

Kejriwal vs. The Rest: AAP's Bold Election Strategy

AAP has announced its final candidate list for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. The BJP is yet to reveal its candidates, while Congress has named 21 contenders, including Sandeep Dikshit. The elections will test AAP's governance and electoral prowess.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its final list of nominees for the impending Delhi Assembly elections, spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal who is set to contest from the New Delhi seat.

AAP's contenders include Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, along with several key ministers vying to retain their constituencies. The BJP, yet to disclose its candidates, faces criticism from Kejriwal for lacking a chief ministerial candidate.

This election is seen as a pivotal challenge for AAP's governance, with Congress fielding strong candidates and the BJP reportedly considering Parvesh Verma to rival Kejriwal, reflecting the intense political landscape in Delhi.

