Modi's Commitment to Uniform Civil Code Sparks Discussion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a debate in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing its long-standing place in the Constituent Assembly's vision. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey praised Modi's determination, noting that previous governments failed to enact the UCC despite Supreme Court calls.
During a pivotal debate in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced his administration's commitment to establishing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to ensure equal rights for all citizens. This declaration, highlighted by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, marks a significant push in fulfilling the Constituent Assembly's historical vision.
Dubey, speaking to ANI, outlined Modi's clarified intentions: the UCC, once a key demand of the Constituent Assembly, was an unmet responsibility of past governments. Modi has now made an unequivocal commitment to enact the code, ensuring no reservations based on religion, as the BJP strives for equality.
The Prime Minister underscored the need for a Secular Civil Code, echoing Supreme Court recommendations, and noted its foundation in the Constituent Assembly debates. As the Lok Sabha concluded a special session on the Constitution's 75th anniversary, the Rajya Sabha will continue discussions, focusing on this pivotal issue.
