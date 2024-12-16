In-Depth: National Political and Legal Developments Across India

India's political landscape was bustling with activities as several assemblies across states commenced their sessions, discussing key regional matters. Meanwhile, the national Parliament focussed on various legislative and party briefings.

In the legal realm, the Supreme Court considered significant pleas, including those involving SP leader Azam Khan, stubble burning, and the Taj Trapezium Zone. Additionally, the High Court evaluated pleas regarding CAG reports on liquor, pollution, and finance, presented by BJP MLAs.

Social and cultural incidents like Vijay Diwas celebrations and ongoing protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, alongside other political developments in states like Odisha and Bengal, highlighted the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)