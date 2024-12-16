South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Review
South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to hold its first hearing on December 27 to review the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment, backed by the opposition-controlled parliament, follows Yoon's brief announcement of martial law, sparking significant political discord.
South Korea's Constitutional Court announced it will conduct the initial hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case on December 27. This decision comes in response to the president's recent impeachment, carried out by a parliament dominated by opposition forces.
The impeachment stems from Yoon's short-lived proclamation of martial law, a move that quickly drew sharp criticism and set the stage for political conflict. The decision now lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which will assess the legality and implications of the impeachment.
This development has intensified political tensions within Korea, with both government officials and citizens closely monitoring the impending court proceedings.
