South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Review

South Korea's Constitutional Court announced it will conduct the initial hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case on December 27. This decision comes in response to the president's recent impeachment, carried out by a parliament dominated by opposition forces.

The impeachment stems from Yoon's short-lived proclamation of martial law, a move that quickly drew sharp criticism and set the stage for political conflict. The decision now lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which will assess the legality and implications of the impeachment.

This development has intensified political tensions within Korea, with both government officials and citizens closely monitoring the impending court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)