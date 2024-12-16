Bribery Allegations and Political Tensions Rock Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape intensified on Monday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged the existence of video evidence showing former state Minority Commission Chairperson Anwar Manippady accusing BJP's state president, B Y Vijayendra, of attempting to bribe him with Rs 150 crore. This allegation pertains to silencing a report on Waqf encroachments.

Responding to Anwar Manippady's recent denial of such a bribe, Siddaramaiah reiterated that Manippady initially claimed the offer occurred during B S Yediyurappa's term as Chief Minister. The report, which was completed in 2012, reached the legislature in 2020 under BJP rule.

Vijayendra has countered these claims, suggesting political motives behind the allegations while questioning the rationale for the alleged bribe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to initiate a CBI investigation if necessary, as discussions on related issues continue in the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)