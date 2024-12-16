Fadnavis Urges Congress to Introspect Amidst Electoral Defeats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged the Congress party to introspect on their successive electoral defeats instead of assigning blame to others.

Fadnavis vowed that his government would tackle all questions posed by the opposition in the legislature, warning against politicizing issues.

The announcement followed an opposition protest against EVMs at Nagpur's Vidhan Bhawan, coinciding with the winter session's inauguration.

In a related development, Fadnavis honored the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, acknowledging his global impact on the musical instrument and lamenting the loss following his demise.

