Fadnavis Urges Congress to Introspect Amidst Electoral Defeats

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged Congress to introspect rather than blame others for election defeats. He asserted that the government is ready to address opposition queries in the legislature, provided issues aren't politicized. Fadnavis also honored late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged the Congress party to introspect on their successive electoral defeats instead of assigning blame to others.

Fadnavis vowed that his government would tackle all questions posed by the opposition in the legislature, warning against politicizing issues.

The announcement followed an opposition protest against EVMs at Nagpur's Vidhan Bhawan, coinciding with the winter session's inauguration.

In a related development, Fadnavis honored the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, acknowledging his global impact on the musical instrument and lamenting the loss following his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

