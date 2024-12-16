Czech Billionaire's Historic Acquisition of Royal Mail Approved
The British government approved Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group's acquisition of Royal Mail in a $4.5 billion deal. The deal ensures UK operations continuity and protects jobs under new ownership, with a 'golden share' guarantee to maintain its British headquarters and tax obligations.
The British government has given the green light to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group to acquire Royal Mail in a deal valued at 3.57 billion pounds ($4.5 billion).
After initial scrutiny under the National Security and Investment Act in August, the acquisition marks a significant transaction in the UK's postal service sector. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds highlighted key measures that were secured in the agreement, ensuring Kretinsky's commitment to safeguard the Royal Mail's postal network.
Reynolds confirmed the acquisition includes a 'golden share,' ensuring Royal Mail's headquarters remain in the UK while continuing its tax contributions. This move promises a stable and secure future for thousands of employees and customers. Keith Williams, non-executive chair of IDS, emphasized the importance of this approval in the transaction process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050
Romanian Election Signals Continued Investment Focus
Prime Minister Modi's Call to action on Cybersecurity, Smart Policing, and National Security
PM Modi Advocates SMART Policing at National Security Conference
IFAD Calls for Urgent Investments to Combat Land Degradation and Ensure Global Food Security at COP16