Dhami's Tribute: Remembering 1971's Sacrifices and Addressing Present Concerns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the 1971 war. He reflects on the victory as a source of pride for India and lauds the current government's support for the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:16 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, citing them as a wound to humanity's core values. Speaking on Vijay Diwas, Dhami reminded the audience of the 3,900 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war, fighting for Bangladesh's independence.

Dhami celebrated India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 as a defining moment in the nation's history. He underscored the Indian Army's exceptional battle skills and its ability to protect sovereignty and justice, as it compelled the Pakistani forces to surrender in just 13 days.

The Chief Minister also praised the improved autonomy of the Indian armed forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. According to Dhami, the present government has empowered the military to take decisive actions, enhancing their morale and capability to counter enemy aggression.

