Palestine Bag Controversy Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar staunchly supported Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Indian Parliament on Monday, defending her choice to carry a bag emblazoned with 'Palestine'. He argued that this act should not be misconstrued as Muslim appeasement, but rather a humanitarian stance reflective of the CPI's position on the Palestine matter.

In an interview with ANI, Kumar emphasized, "Relating the Palestine issue solely to Muslim interests is unjust and undermines its international humanitarian aspect. As a party, CPI stands firmly with Palestine," he stated. Priyanka Gandhi dismissed BJP's accusations over the bag, labeling their remarks as trivial and underscoring the need to address more pressing concerns such as the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

The controversy erupted when Priyanka Gandhi appeared in a Parliamentary session with the bag that bore the word 'Palestine' alongside symbolic emblems like a watermelon, a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. In response to BJP's criticism, Vadra challenged the government to focus on discussions with Bangladesh regarding minority issues, rather than engage in what she termed "useless things."

BJP spokespersons, however, accused the Congress of using such gestures to manipulate voter sentiments. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Congress party leverages agendas for electoral gains, dividing the populace under the guise of appeasement. Union MoS SP Singh Baghel echoed this sentiment, interpreting the gesture as a deliberate attempt to polarize Muslim votes.

Meanwhile, the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict and the subsequent dialogue between Priyanka Gandhi and Palestine Embassy Charge d'Affaires Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, following the Congress win in Waynad, adds to the narrative complexity. The Indian government's long-standing support for a two-state solution as a resolution to the conflict was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)