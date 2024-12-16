Left Menu

Palestine Bag Controversy Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defends Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's choice to carry a 'Palestine' bag in Parliament, dismissing claims of appeasement as a humanitarian stance. The incident fueled criticism from BJP, which accused her of polarizing votes, while Priyanka urged focus on minority issues in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:22 IST
Palestine Bag Controversy Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament
CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar staunchly supported Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Indian Parliament on Monday, defending her choice to carry a bag emblazoned with 'Palestine'. He argued that this act should not be misconstrued as Muslim appeasement, but rather a humanitarian stance reflective of the CPI's position on the Palestine matter.

In an interview with ANI, Kumar emphasized, "Relating the Palestine issue solely to Muslim interests is unjust and undermines its international humanitarian aspect. As a party, CPI stands firmly with Palestine," he stated. Priyanka Gandhi dismissed BJP's accusations over the bag, labeling their remarks as trivial and underscoring the need to address more pressing concerns such as the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

The controversy erupted when Priyanka Gandhi appeared in a Parliamentary session with the bag that bore the word 'Palestine' alongside symbolic emblems like a watermelon, a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. In response to BJP's criticism, Vadra challenged the government to focus on discussions with Bangladesh regarding minority issues, rather than engage in what she termed "useless things."

BJP spokespersons, however, accused the Congress of using such gestures to manipulate voter sentiments. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Congress party leverages agendas for electoral gains, dividing the populace under the guise of appeasement. Union MoS SP Singh Baghel echoed this sentiment, interpreting the gesture as a deliberate attempt to polarize Muslim votes.

Meanwhile, the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict and the subsequent dialogue between Priyanka Gandhi and Palestine Embassy Charge d'Affaires Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, following the Congress win in Waynad, adds to the narrative complexity. The Indian government's long-standing support for a two-state solution as a resolution to the conflict was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024