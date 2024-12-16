Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Past Governance Over Temple Closure

In a staunch critique of previous governance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the former Samajwadi Party-led administration of deliberately keeping the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal closed for more than 40 years. The temple resumed operations on December 14, following a recent anti-encroachment initiative.

Addressing the state assembly, CM Yogi remarked, "The temple has remained shut since 1978 due to the Samajwadi Party's actions. Recently recovered idols near the temple highlight its significance." Further, he issued a warning regarding the stone-pelting incidents in Sambhal, asserting that all arrests are evidence-based and perpetrators will face justice.

In addition, Yogi aligned with judicial mandates, expressing respect for the Supreme Court, and suggested a fresh look at constitutional texts. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh legislative session commenced amid tight security, with a supplementary budget set for presentation. The session wraps up on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)