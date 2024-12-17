Left Menu

Vietnam's Dramatic Bureaucratic Overhaul: A New Era Dawning

Vietnam is embarking on significant bureaucratic reforms, planning to cut ministries and broadcasters to streamline processes. This overhaul aims to reduce red tape but risks temporary paralysis. The plan coincides with global cost-cutting trends and reflects the leadership's strategy to attract more foreign investment.

Updated: 17-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:03 IST
Communist-run Vietnam is set to implement its most ambitious bureaucratic reform in decades by reducing ministries, agencies, and broadcasters to streamline governance and reduce red tape, according to officials and investors. The move, while aiming for efficiency, poses risks of short-term administrative paralysis.

As outlined in Communist Party documents reviewed by Reuters, the reform proposal includes dissolving five ministries, four government agencies, and five state TV channels. It's in preliminary stages and awaits parliamentary voting in February, which might alter its initial structure. Thousands of state employees are expected to be affected, given the substantial nature of these cuts.

Vietnam, a key Southeast Asian industrial hub dependent on foreign manufacturing investments, has faced investor dissatisfaction over project approval delays and regulatory reform stagnation. In response, To Lam, the new Communist Party leader, initiated this large-scale overhaul soon after assuming office.

