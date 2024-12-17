Vietnam's Dramatic Bureaucratic Overhaul: A New Era Dawning

Communist-run Vietnam is set to implement its most ambitious bureaucratic reform in decades by reducing ministries, agencies, and broadcasters to streamline governance and reduce red tape, according to officials and investors. The move, while aiming for efficiency, poses risks of short-term administrative paralysis.

As outlined in Communist Party documents reviewed by Reuters, the reform proposal includes dissolving five ministries, four government agencies, and five state TV channels. It's in preliminary stages and awaits parliamentary voting in February, which might alter its initial structure. Thousands of state employees are expected to be affected, given the substantial nature of these cuts.

Vietnam, a key Southeast Asian industrial hub dependent on foreign manufacturing investments, has faced investor dissatisfaction over project approval delays and regulatory reform stagnation. In response, To Lam, the new Communist Party leader, initiated this large-scale overhaul soon after assuming office.

