Tej Pratap Singh Yadav Takes Oath as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, was officially sworn in as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. This significant political event occurred during the Winter Session, marking his victory in the Karhal by-election.

The Assembly Speaker, Satish Mahana, carried out the oath-taking ceremony for Yadav, who achieved a noteworthy electoral win by defeating Anujesh Pratap Singh of the BJP with a margin of 14,801 votes. This victory highlights the continued influence of the Yadav political lineage in the region.

The by-elections, results of which were publicized on November 23, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, secure seven out of the nine contested seats, while the Samajwadi Party claimed the remaining two. The success in Karhal maintains the Yadav family's stronghold, following Akhilesh Yadav's transition to a Lok Sabha seat from Kannauj.

(With inputs from agencies.)