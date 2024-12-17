Left Menu

Political Diplomacy: Uddhav Meets Fadnavis to Mend Ties

Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar in Nagpur. The meeting focused on political cooperation for Maharashtra's welfare amid strained relations since 2019. Despite political differences, discussions emphasized maturity without addressing the opposition leader post.

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar at Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

The meeting was characterized by a call for political cooperation, with Aaditya Thackeray informing reporters that the interaction was a step towards showing political maturity and working collectively for Maharashtra's benefit. Notably, the dialogue did not cover the sensitive topic of the opposition leader's post in the assembly.

This meeting takes place against a backdrop of strained relations between Thackeray and Fadnavis, which have persisted since the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP in 2019 to align with Congress and NCP, forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Despite past criticisms, the emphasis was on future collaboration.

