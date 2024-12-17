Left Menu

Nehru's Legacy: A Shield Against Authoritarianism

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha emphasizes Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of parliamentary democracy, criticizing the BJP's frequent jibes at Nehru. In a discussion on India's Constitution, Jha highlights Nehru's foundational role, contrasts with current government actions, and urges remembering historical context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:05 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Kumar Jha, a prominent RJD leader, strongly criticized the BJP for its frequent jibes at India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Jha hailed Nehru as a lasting symbol of parliamentary democracy, standing firm against authoritarianism, during a Rajya Sabha discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.'

Jha argued that the opposition and the Congress lost the elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024, not Nehru. He underscored Nehru, along with Ambedkar and Patel, for laying the foundational groundwork for the nation's democracy, urging the BJP to remember the significance of these foundational efforts amid newer developments.

Amidst discussions on constitutional progress, other leaders also raised concerns. AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal spotlighted issues like food insecurity and unemployment, while Congress's Syed Naseer Hussain challenged the ruling party on socialism and corruption, emphasizing democracy and the Constitution as India’s guiding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

