Haryana CM Praises Government's Farmer Support Amid Protests

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini lauded the government's initiatives to bolster farmer welfare, asserting that the state has consistently purchased 100% of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). He emphasized that vegetable farmers are also receiving compensation, countering accusations from Congress and AAP of politicizing farmer issues. Saini applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for historic measures to empower farmers.

Highlighting economic challenges, Saini pointed out the steep rise in prices of fertilizers like DAP and urea during the Congress government's tenure in 2012-13 and again in international markets in 2022. However, he credited PM Modi for maintaining stable prices domestically, contrasting with the scenario under previous administrations.

In a political rebuttal, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the current government's approach to handling farmer protests, labeling the stoppage of farmers at the border as "undemocratic." Following the escalation of farmer protests marked by clashes and injuries, demands have continued, with planned demonstrations such as 'Rail Roko' on December 18, prompting Haryana Minister Anil Vij to seek peaceful protest alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)