Allegations Fly in Maharashtra's Political Storm

In a dramatic turn during the Maharashtra council session, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar alleged a plot to frame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then-minister Eknath Shinde in a fabricated case under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Darekar's accusation suggests an orchestrated attempt during the MVA government's tenure, when Fadnavis served as the Leader of Opposition and Shinde held an urban development minister role. An audio clip allegedly involves former Maharashtra police officials discussing plans to arrest Fadnavis and Shinde.

Cabinet Minister Shambhuraj Desai, representing the Mahayuti government, confirmed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into these serious allegations. This investigation aims to uncover the truth and any potential abuse of power during the MVA's governance.

