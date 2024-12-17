Allegations Fly in Maharashtra's Political Storm
BJP MLC Pravin Darekar claims a plot was formed to incriminate Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde during the MVA government's rule. Darekar demands a SIT investigation while possessing audio evidence purportedly involving ex-police officials. Cabinet Minister Desai acknowledges the claims' seriousness and supports an inquiry.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn during the Maharashtra council session, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar alleged a plot to frame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then-minister Eknath Shinde in a fabricated case under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Darekar's accusation suggests an orchestrated attempt during the MVA government's tenure, when Fadnavis served as the Leader of Opposition and Shinde held an urban development minister role. An audio clip allegedly involves former Maharashtra police officials discussing plans to arrest Fadnavis and Shinde.
Cabinet Minister Shambhuraj Desai, representing the Mahayuti government, confirmed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into these serious allegations. This investigation aims to uncover the truth and any potential abuse of power during the MVA's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Strategic Visit to Angola: A Railway Linking Opportunities
Tensions Rise: UP Police Imposes Restrictions on Congress Visit to Sambhal
Parliament Proceedings Stalled Over Key Issues: Opposition Demands Action
Tensions Rise as Congress Chief Faces Resistance Over Sambhal Visit
Tensions Rise as Police Block Congress Visit to Violence-Hit Sambhal