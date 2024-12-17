Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amidst Mixed Reactions

Rajasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat supports the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, citing economic benefits. BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya echoes the sentiment, whereas Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposes due to constitutional hurdles. The Lok Sabha introduced the bill, which now goes to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.

Updated: 17-12-2024 21:38 IST
Rajasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat has thrown his support behind the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. The proposal, introduced on Tuesday, aims to consolidate multiple elections into a single occurrence, with Kumawat emphasizing its potential to curb economic losses resulting from frequent elections.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya pointed out the time and cost-saving benefits of the bill. He urged that the initiative deserves nationwide backing, while expressing frustration over the opposition's resistance to decisions he believes serve national interests.

Contrasting this stance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's approach, highlighting the need for a two-thirds majority to pass the bill as a constitutional amendment - a tally the BJP currently lacks. Despite this critique, the Lok Sabha has moved the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination, following a vote of 269 in favor and 196 against its introduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

