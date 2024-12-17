Congress Demands Apology Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of harboring resentment towards B. R. Ambedkar, following his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Shah's comments, demanding an apology. The debate centered on the Constitution's history and included Shah's critiques of the Congress's political actions.
The Congress has raised objections against Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments in the Rajya Sabha, alleging an overt disdain for B. R. Ambedkar. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted Shah's words reflect a deep-seated animosity from BJP and RSS leaders towards Ambedkar.
During a debate, Shah remarked on the frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name by opposition parties, drawing sharp criticisms. Ramesh shared a video of the speech, labeling the comments as 'disgusting' and suggesting it highlights a longstanding bias against Ambedkar within certain political circles.
Shah countered by condemning Congress's historical treatment of the Constitution, alleging it was misused as a family's private domain. He further claimed Congress's policies were divisive, citing failures to aid backward classes and controversial stances on personal laws, while championing BJP's civil code initiatives.
