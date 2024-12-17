Left Menu

Revival of the China Initiative: A Renewed Focus on Espionage

Rep. Mark Green anticipates the revival of a Justice Department program focused on combating Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft. He advocates for a national strategy to tackle these threats and prepare for a renewed effort under Trump's administration. Critics argue the program involved racial profiling.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:08 IST
Revival of the China Initiative: A Renewed Focus on Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent address, Rep. Mark Green, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, indicated a probable revival of a Justice Department program centered on counteracting Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft. Speaking at the conservative Hudson Institute, he underscored the persistent threat of espionage that Chinese operations pose to U.S. critical infrastructure.

Green emphasized the need for a robust national strategy to combat cyber threats, urging an offensive stance against China. 'We're in a conflict with China on multiple levels,' he stated, warning that many are 'asleep at the wheel.' His comments come in anticipation of Donald Trump's return to office in January, hinting at a revisit to the controversial China Initiative from the Trump administration's first term.

Despite its controversial past, marked by accusations of racial profiling, Green supports reviving the initiative. Meanwhile, the Biden administration's cessation of the program in 2022 was intended to broaden the focus beyond China. However, U.S. agencies and Congress have intensified scrutiny on China's influence in American academic environments, concerned about potential exploitation for espionage purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

