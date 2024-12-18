Political Storm: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Heated Parliament Clash

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing critique of the Congress on Wednesday for allegedly misrepresenting Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, which led to disruptions in Parliament.

Inside the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs brandished Ambedkar posters and demanded an apology from Shah, intensifying the political discord.

Rijiju accused the opposition of circulating a misleading clip of Shah's speech and condemned their actions, emphasizing the Modi government's respect for Ambedkar's legacy. He also called out Congress for past grievances against Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)