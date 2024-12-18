Political Storm: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Heated Parliament Clash
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of distorting Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, sparking a heated debate in Parliament. Congress MPs demanded Shah's apology, alleging insult to Ambedkar. Rijiju defended Shah, criticizing Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing critique of the Congress on Wednesday for allegedly misrepresenting Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, which led to disruptions in Parliament.
Inside the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs brandished Ambedkar posters and demanded an apology from Shah, intensifying the political discord.
Rijiju accused the opposition of circulating a misleading clip of Shah's speech and condemned their actions, emphasizing the Modi government's respect for Ambedkar's legacy. He also called out Congress for past grievances against Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Defense Deal: US Approves MH-60R Helicopter Sale to India
India's Indigenous Defence Leap: Nagastra Munitions & Drone Innovations
US Diplomacy: Navigating Complexities with India Over Indictments and Global Concerns
India's Steadfast Commitment to Combat Land Degradation at UNCCD CoP16
Congress Push for JPC Probe on Adani Group Sparks Parliamentary Disruption