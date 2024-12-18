Slovak PM's Gas Transit Talks with EU
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday. This meeting will focus on the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine, Fico announced on Wednesday.
Addressing a parliamentary committee, Fico explained that while Ukraine has rejected extending its transit contract with Russia's Gazprom, there are alternative solutions being considered for next year.
The talks are crucial amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and highlight the European Union's efforts to secure a stable energy supply for its member states.
