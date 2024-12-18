U.S. Lawmakers Tackle China's Role in Fentanyl Crisis

In a bid to curb the rising fentanyl crisis, bipartisan U.S. lawmakers have introduced three new bills targeting China's involvement. The legislation aims to establish a task force and impose sanctions on Chinese entities facilitating narcotics trafficking.

Representative Jake Auchincloss spearheads The CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act, essentially cutting off implicated Chinese companies from U.S. banking systems. The proposed measures further empower U.S. agencies to crack down on networks fueling the crisis.

While Beijing denies any wrongdoing, asserting strict drug regulations, there is a push within U.S. political circles to hold China accountable. With the current congressional session nearing its end, the bills may require reintroduction next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)