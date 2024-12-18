U.S. Lawmakers Tackle China's Role in Fentanyl Crisis
A bipartisan U.S. group introduced bills targeting China's role in the fentanyl crisis, proposing sanctions and a task force against narcotics trafficking. The legislation holds China's Communist Party accountable for fueling the crisis through state subsidies. Experts debate Beijing's involvement, and laws may be reintroduced next year.
In a bid to curb the rising fentanyl crisis, bipartisan U.S. lawmakers have introduced three new bills targeting China's involvement. The legislation aims to establish a task force and impose sanctions on Chinese entities facilitating narcotics trafficking.
Representative Jake Auchincloss spearheads The CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act, essentially cutting off implicated Chinese companies from U.S. banking systems. The proposed measures further empower U.S. agencies to crack down on networks fueling the crisis.
While Beijing denies any wrongdoing, asserting strict drug regulations, there is a push within U.S. political circles to hold China accountable. With the current congressional session nearing its end, the bills may require reintroduction next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fentanyl
- China
- U.S. lawmakers
- bills
- sanctions
- narcotics
- trafficking
- task force
- drug trade
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Beijing Huada Jiutian's Resilient Path Amid US Sanctions
Controversial 'Abortion Trafficking' Law Faces Legal Battles in Idaho
China's Strategic Playbook: Learning from Russia to Counter Potential Sanctions in Taiwan Conflict
UN Expert Urges Greece to Improve Identification for Trafficking Victims on Samos Island
UK Freezes Assets Under New Anti-Terrorism Sanctions