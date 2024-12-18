Stunned Opposition Faces Modi's Defense of Ambedkar's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Home Minister Amit Shah against Congress' allegations of insulting B R Ambedkar. Modi criticized Congress for a history of disrespecting Ambedkar and highlighted his government's dedication to his legacy through various initiatives benefiting marginalized communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has robustly defended Home Minister Amit Shah against Congress accusations of disrespecting B R Ambedkar in a Rajya Sabha speech. Modi accused Congress of historically insulting the Constitution's architect, leaving the opposition feeling "stung and stunned."
In a series of posts on X, Modi condemned Congress' alleged tactics, suggesting they were rattled by Shah's exposé of their past actions. He asserted that his government's reverence for Ambedkar remains unwavering, contrasting it with the alleged humiliations by Congress.
Modi listed Congress' alleged injustices against Ambedkar, including electoral defeats orchestrated by them and not awarding Ambedkar a Bharat Ratna. His government, he emphasized, has tirelessly worked to realize Ambedkar's vision and uphold his legacy.
