Political Tempest: Ambedkar Comments Spark Uproar

Uddhav Thackeray criticizes Amit Shah for alleged disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar, questioning BJP allies' silence. Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of undermining Ambedkar's legacy, while PM Modi supports Shah, highlighting Congress' past failures regarding SC/ST rights. The controversy underscores ongoing political tensions in India's diverse socio-political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks concerning B.R. Ambedkar, deeming them disrespectful. Thackeray expressed disapproval of Shah's speech in Parliament, where Shah allegedly diminished the relevance of Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

Thackeray questioned the silence of BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) and whether they support Amit Shah's statements. He pushed for clarity on whether actions would follow involving prominent leaders such as Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, or Ajit Pawar, wondering if they would continue to back Shah.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also criticized the BJP, accusing it of trying to dismantle Ambedkar's work on the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah, asserting that Shah unveiled the Congress Party's history of disrespecting Ambedkar and neglecting Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities during its rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

