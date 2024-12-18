Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Crisis in the Indian Ocean

The aftermath of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte remains dire, with the official death toll still uncertain as authorities struggle to access remote regions. While only 22 deaths have been confirmed, local predictions suggest the toll could be significantly higher.

Mayotte officials are intensifying relief efforts, distributing food supplies with aid from Reunion Island. The European Commission has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist in these efforts.

Health concerns rise on the island as many are without clean water, exacerbating the risk of disease. In response, relief operations continue amid criticisms of government neglect and calls for decisive action from President Macron during his upcoming visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)