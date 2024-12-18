Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Crisis in the Indian Ocean

Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc on Mayotte, a French overseas territory, leaving many dead and causing widespread destruction, particularly in shantytowns housing undocumented migrants. Relief efforts are underway amidst challenges from inaccessible areas and potential disease outbreaks due to lack of clean water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:33 IST
Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Crisis in the Indian Ocean

The aftermath of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte remains dire, with the official death toll still uncertain as authorities struggle to access remote regions. While only 22 deaths have been confirmed, local predictions suggest the toll could be significantly higher.

Mayotte officials are intensifying relief efforts, distributing food supplies with aid from Reunion Island. The European Commission has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist in these efforts.

Health concerns rise on the island as many are without clean water, exacerbating the risk of disease. In response, relief operations continue amid criticisms of government neglect and calls for decisive action from President Macron during his upcoming visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024