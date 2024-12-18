Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Amit Shah's Comments on Ambedkar

Controversy surrounds Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar as the Samajwadi Party and Congress criticize the Union Minister. Calls for Shah's resignation intensify as disputes over Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional values escalate in the political arena, spotlighting deep-seated ideological differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha have sparked a significant political controversy. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan criticized Shah, stating that his remarks indicate the BJP's disregard for the Constitution. She expressed concern over the direction in which the country is heading due to such statements.

The backlash was swift, with Congress also taking issue with Shah's comments. Party leaders demanded his resignation, labeling him anti-Ambedkar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from the cabinet, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the potential for public protest.

In his defense, Amit Shah accused Congress of distorting the facts and being anti-constitutional. He reiterated that the opposition has historically opposed Ambedkar's values. Prime Minister Modi supported Shah, arguing that his statements merely highlighted the Congress party's history of disrespect towards Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

