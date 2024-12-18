Chaos in Assam: Tear Gas Tragedy at Congress Protest
A Congress worker allegedly died from exposure to tear gas smoke during a protest against various issues, including incidents in Manipur and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The police deny firing tear gas, stating that no force was used, and blame is being debated.
- Country:
- India
A Congress worker allegedly succumbed to tear gas exposure during a protest addressing multiple issues, such as the unrest in Manipur and bribery accusations facing the Adani Group, according to claims by the party.
Officials, however, have dismissed these assertions, maintaining that they only rolled tear gas shells to disperse crowds without any force. Questions remain as the cause of death awaits post-mortem examination results.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise over the handling of the protest and the death of Advocate Mridul Islam, as the Congress demands a thorough investigation and compensation for Islam's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
