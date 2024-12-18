Political Storm: Calls for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks

A political storm has ensued following remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar, which opposition parties have deemed insulting. Aaditya Thackrey of Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded Shah's apology, equating Ambedkar to a divine figure and asserting that such offenses cannot be tolerated.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promptly dismiss Shah, citing a lack of respect for the Constitution by the current government. He emphasized that Shah's statement showed a disregard for the revered leader and warned of public unrest if Shah remains in office.

Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, claiming his remarks shed light on the Congress' historical disrespect for Ambedkar. This response has fueled a political rift, with calls for accountability growing louder amidst heightened tensions in the national capital.

