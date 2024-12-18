Left Menu

Political Storm: Calls for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks

A political controversy has erupted after Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackrey and Congress leaders demand Shah's apology, alleging insult to Ambedkar. The opposition urges PM Modi to sack Shah, while Modi defends his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:00 IST
Political Storm: Calls for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has ensued following remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar, which opposition parties have deemed insulting. Aaditya Thackrey of Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded Shah's apology, equating Ambedkar to a divine figure and asserting that such offenses cannot be tolerated.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promptly dismiss Shah, citing a lack of respect for the Constitution by the current government. He emphasized that Shah's statement showed a disregard for the revered leader and warned of public unrest if Shah remains in office.

Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, claiming his remarks shed light on the Congress' historical disrespect for Ambedkar. This response has fueled a political rift, with calls for accountability growing louder amidst heightened tensions in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024