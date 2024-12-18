Congress Protests in Uttar Pradesh: A Struggle for Democracy

On Wednesday, Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pande, were detained while attempting to lead a protest outside the state assembly during its Winter Session. The demonstration targeted the Yogi government over pressing issues such as farmer distress, unemployment, and law and order.

Tragically, a Congress worker died amid the protest, sparking claims of police brutality from Rai. However, a senior police officer stated that the worker was brought dead to the hospital with no visible injuries. This incident has intensified accusations against the government for stifling democratic rights through oppressive measures.

Despite heightened security and police barricades, Congress is resolute in its demands for accountability and change, vowing to remove the Yogi government in 2027. The protest signifies an ongoing battle over fundamental rights and democratic expression in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)