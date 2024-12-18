Bihar MPs Push for Sone River Reservoir Initiative
Bihar MPs from Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) Liberation have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a reservoir on the Sone River. They argue that the reservoir will address the chronic water shortages in the region's 'rice bowl'. The MPs submitted a memorandum after waiting to meet the PM.
On Wednesday, Bihar's MPs from Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) Liberation submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urgently requesting the construction of a reservoir on the Sone River.
The Sone canal, pivotal to multi-cropping in eight districts of Bihar including Rohtas and Gaya, remains dry due to water scarcity, leading to agricultural challenges in the region, often termed the 'rice bowl' of Bihar.
MPs Raja Ram Singh and Sudama Prasad of CPI(ML) Liberation, Congress MP Manoj Kumar, along with RJD's Surendra Prasad Yadav and Sudhakar Singh, sought an audience with Modi. Despite a 40-minute wait at the PM's Office, they proceeded to formally submit their demands, emphasizing the critical need for both a reservoir at Indrapuri and modernization of the canal infrastructure.
