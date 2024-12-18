Left Menu

NATO's Strategic Dialogue: Building Strength for Ukraine's Future

NATO's secretary-general aims to discuss strengthening Ukraine for future peace talks with Russia. Frustration arises over NATO capitals speculating about peace talks and European peacekeepers. Zelenskyy to meet NATO's top civilian official and EU leaders to discuss air defense and economic support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO's secretary-general has emphasized the importance of bolstering Ukraine ahead of any potential peace talks with Russia. The statement comes amid frustration from Mark Rutte over ongoing speculation within NATO about the timing of such discussions and the involvement of European peacekeepers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with NATO's senior civilian leader in Brussels, coinciding with an EU summit comprising Western Balkan counterparts. Rutte expressed his desire to collaborate with a select group of European leaders to strategize on empowering Ukraine militarily.

The ongoing dialogue includes finding ways to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and provide vital economic support. Rutte stressed that any peace terms should be determined by Ukraine and Russia, avoiding premature speculation on the outcome. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for Europe to maintain a strong and unified stance to achieve peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

