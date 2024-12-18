Left Menu

Political Heat: Telangana CM's Protest and Adani Controversy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy for his protest against the Adani issue. He questioned the CM's acceptance of a Rs 100 crore donation from Gautam Adani while attacking PM Modi. Kishan calls for evidence behind demanding a JPC on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's protest over the Adani issue has taken a new turn. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hit out at the CM for staging a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan, questioning his acceptance of a staggering Rs 100 crore donation from industrialist Gautam Adani for a skills university in Hyderabad.

The minister, also the president of BJP in Telangana, expressed his astonishment over the protest, labeling it 'strange'. Kishan Reddy remarked that the public is mocking Revanth Reddy for making accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the irony of the protest, given the alleged inaction on Congress's promises and the past BRS regime's corruption.

In a call for transparency, Kishan Reddy demanded that Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi present concrete evidence to justify a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) appointment on the Adani case. The controversy has further intensified with allegations that India's global image was tarnished following Gautam Adani's indictment in a US court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

