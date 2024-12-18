Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts: Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar Ignite Nationwide Controversy

A political storm has erupted following Amit Shah's controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demands Shah's resignation, alleging disrespect to the Constitution. Kharge threatens nationwide protests if Shah remains in the cabinet, accusing BJP-RSS of historical disregard for constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:12 IST
Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a political tempest sparked by Home Minister Amit Shah's contentious remarks on BR Ambedkar, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded Shah's resignation. Kharge issued a stern warning of nationwide protests, asserting that anyone who undermines the Constitution should not hold a ministerial position.

Kharge emphasized the importance of respecting the Constitution, stating, "If a person becomes a minister by taking an oath on the Constitution and then insults it, he has no right to remain in the cabinet. Amit Shah should be removed immediately. Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar is revered universally for his advocacy for all, including Dalits and the marginalized."

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to dismiss Shah if he respected Ambedkar's legacy. Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of neglecting constitutional values in favor of Manusmriti, questioning their commitment to egalitarian principles. Highlighting Modi's tweets supporting Shah, Kharge condemned the lack of accountability for derogatory comments on Ambedkar.

Kharge reiterated that BJP-RSS and their forebearers have historically disrespected the Constitution, referencing their alleged acts against it and the national symbols of Nehru and Ambedkar. Meanwhile, Amit Shah dismissed Kharge's resignation demand, claiming it would not alter Congress's trajectory, predicting their continued opposition status for 15 years.

Shah's response came after PM Modi defended his remarks, accusing Congress of being agitated by the factual exposure of their past behavior towards Ambedkar. This deepening rift highlights ongoing tensions over historical narratives and constitutional respect within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

