Left Menu

Political Firestorm Ignited Over Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the opposition for spreading falsehoods, highlighting Amit Shah's exposure of schemes against Babasaheb Ambedkar. Shah accused Congress of misrepresentation and opposition to Ambedkar's legacy. Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, asserting Congress's history of insulting Ambedkar. The controversy sparked significant political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:38 IST
Political Firestorm Ignited Over Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political exchange, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the opposition for disseminating false claims nationwide, pointing out Union Home Minister Amit Shah's revelation of concerted efforts against Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bittu emphasized the opposition's continued disrespect towards Ambedkar, who resigned as India's Law Minister under contentious circumstances.

Amit Shah, at a press conference, intensified the attack on Congress, accusing them of distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha to misconstrue his stance. He labeled Congress as anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution, recalling their controversial actions during the Emergency that undermined constitutional values.

Defending Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Shah had unmasked the Congress's historical insults to Ambedkar, triggering a defensive response from the opposition. The debate over Shah's statements has fueled a heated political discourse, with Congress demanding his resignation for being allegedly anti-Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024