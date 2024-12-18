Political Firestorm Ignited Over Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar

In a fiery political exchange, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the opposition for disseminating false claims nationwide, pointing out Union Home Minister Amit Shah's revelation of concerted efforts against Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bittu emphasized the opposition's continued disrespect towards Ambedkar, who resigned as India's Law Minister under contentious circumstances.

Amit Shah, at a press conference, intensified the attack on Congress, accusing them of distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha to misconstrue his stance. He labeled Congress as anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution, recalling their controversial actions during the Emergency that undermined constitutional values.

Defending Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Shah had unmasked the Congress's historical insults to Ambedkar, triggering a defensive response from the opposition. The debate over Shah's statements has fueled a heated political discourse, with Congress demanding his resignation for being allegedly anti-Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)