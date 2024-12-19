Fed Chair Jerome Powell Rules Out Bitcoin Involvement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that the U.S. central bank has no intention of holding bitcoin. Speaking at a press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell noted that existing regulations prevent the Fed from owning bitcoin.

The discussion around bitcoin ownership was sparked by talks of a possible Strategic Bitcoin Reserve once President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. However, Powell emphasized, "We're not looking for a law change at the Fed," leaving any legal development in Congress's hands.

His stance impacted bitcoin's value, which had seen a rise after Trump's election victory. The Fed's policy focus remains on interest rates, with a less certain outlook for monetary measures in coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)